SAP, Microsoft partner on cloud migration

Building on a joint commitment to simplify and modernise customers’ journeys to the cloud through project “Embrace”, SAP and Microsoft have announced an extensive go-to-market partnership — from conceptualisation to sales — to accelerate customer adoption of SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud Platform on Microsoft Azure.

The preferred cloud partnership brings together SAP and Microsoft, along with a global network of system integrators, to offer holistic bundles that provide customers with unified reference architectures, road maps and market-approved journeys to illuminate a clear path toward the cloud.

As part of the simplified customer journey, Microsoft will re-sell components of SAP Cloud Platform alongside Azure. Thr offering is aimed at more easily migrating SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA customers from on-premises to public cloud.

“This partnership is all about reducing complexity and minimising costs for customers as they move to SAP S/4HANA in the cloud,” says Jennifer Morgan, co-CEO of SAP. “Bringing together the power of SAP and Microsoft provides customers with the assurance of working with two industry leaders so they can confidently and efficiently transition into intelligent enterprises.”

“SAP’s decision to select Microsoft Azure as its preferred partner deepens the relationship between our two companies in a differentiated way and signals a shared commitment to fostering the growth of the cloud ecosystem,” says Judson Althoff, executive vice-president: worldwide commercial business at Microsoft. “Today’s news also reflects our commitment to a customer-first mindset and supporting their cloud transformation, which continues to drive how we at Microsoft approach everything from partnerships to product innovation. It takes co-selling to a whole new level.”

SAP will lead with Microsoft Azure to move on-premise SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA customers to the cloud through industry-specific best practices, reference architectures and cloud-delivered services. This includes future deployment and migration of existing direct SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud customers leveraging hyperscaler infrastructure.

However, SAP continues with its longstanding policy of supporting choice for those customers who request alternatives based on business requirements.

Specifically, project “Embrace” on Microsoft Azure will provide customers with:

* A simplified move from on-premise editions of SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA for customers with integrated product and industry solutions. Industry market bundles will create a road map to the cloud for customers in focused industries, with a singular reference architecture and path to streamline implementation.

* Collaborative support model for simplified resolution. In response to customer feedback, a combined support model for Azure and SAP Cloud Platform will help ease migration and improve communication.

* Jointly developed market journeys to support customer needs. Designed in collaboration with SAP, Microsoft and system integrator partners will provide road maps to the digital enterprise with recommended solutions and reference architectures for customers. These offer a harmonised approach by industry for products, services and practices across Microsoft, SAP and system integrators.