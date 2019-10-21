Talking is still important to consumers

FNB Connect data reveals that voice calls still account for between 30% to 40% of its customers’ typical telco spend.

Consequently, FNB Connect has announced new plans, Talk Max and Talk Max Pro, offering customers truly unlimited voice minutes on calls to any local network, 24h hours a day.

“Voice calls are still very important to our customers and South African consumers at large, despite the rising demand for data services. Contrary to popular belief, our analysis shows that higher income groups still use voice services more than the average consumer,” says FNB Connect CEO, Len Pienaar.

“We want to give all our customers the opportunity to talk again. We want to allow our customers to be able to call friends and family and talk, and not worrying about that airtime balance ticking down,” he says.

The new offering is cheaper than the previous voice centric package (Ultimate) that FNB offered; which gave customers 4000 minutes for R399 per month. Talk Max and Talk Max Pro are also available on FNB Connect popular month-to-month Top Up plans and require no credit checks.

The new plans can be cancelled at any time without penalties.

While both plans offer unlimited voice minutes, there is a fair usage policy that customer need to adhere to. This includes for Talk Max; No more than 120 unique outgoing numbers called, a 15% or more incoming to outgoing calls ratio, and the use of 50MB or more on data per month. For Talk Max Pro; customers can call a maximum of 200 unique numbers, ensure at least a 5% incoming to outgoing call ratio on number of calls, and use 100MB or more data per month.

“The fair usage requirements ensure that customers use the packages for their everyday cell phone needs and not misused for commercial or other purposes. This will ensure that the offering remains viable for us whilst fulfilling the needs of our customers,” states Pienaar.

The product extension forms part of FNB Connect’s continued value to customers. FNB Connect recently announced that it had given more than R50 million worth of free data, voice minutes and SMSes to FNB and RMB Private Bank customers as part of the bank’s Free Connect campaign.

“Telco spend continues to account for a significant portion of FNB customers’ daily spend. While many need telco services for a range of reasons, it’s tough for some to be able to afford the associated costs. By choosing the right plan, customers can generate significant savings. We remain committed to providing customers with added value and convenience that ensures customer satisfaction and lessens customer’s angst around their telco spend,” concludes Pienaar.