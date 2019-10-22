All the JSE Investment Challenge winners …

High school learners and university students have spent the last six months competing for the number one spot in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Investment Challenge.

The annual competition enables learners and students to understand the fundamentals of investing by trading JSE-listed shares on a virtual trading platform.

Of the 421 schools that competed this year, the majority are from rural areas, with teams from the Eastern Cape dominated by winning the top four awards in the Income category.

Ninety-five universities and colleges across South Africa, and 23 000 students, participated in the challenge this year.

Each winner gets a head start to building a secure financial future with a Satrix ETF investment which enables them to grow their winnings through smart investment decisions.

“Our aim is to demystify investment through building a financially literate society from as early as high school. Equipping these learners with the fundamental skills required to build wealth, is part of how we are going about it,” says Ralph Speirs, CSI officer at the JSE. “We believe that this initiative will be a life-long lesson that can impact what they do with their first income and every earning in their adult life going forward.

“I am particularly encouraged to see a lot more rural schools not only participating in the investment challenge, but winning top positions whereas in the past, it was predominantly the metro schools that performed well.”

Speirs says the JSE is playing a responsible role by teaching learners the value of consistent saving and investing for the long-term, in a country with a low savings rate and little long-term retirement planning.

Each school and university team is given a fictitious amount of R1 million to invest on a virtual trading platform that mimics the live stock market, but without any real risks.

Monthly and annual prizes are awarded to the best performing teams, their schools, and their teacher or mentor.

The overall winning team members each receives R4, 000 deposited into a Satrix Investment account, with the top performing university team also winning a trip to an international stock exchange plus R25 000.

Winners of the 2019 Investment Challenge are:

The Schools Challenge

Income Portfolio:

* First place: KCC-Traders, King’s Commercial College, Eastern Cape

* Second Place: IZI BAD BOYS, Zimele High School, Eastern Cape

* Third Place: KCC-Commercials, King’s Commercial College, Eastern Cape

* Fourth Place: IZI Future leaders, Zimele High School, Eastern Cape

* Fifth Place: Lethas D, Lethukuthula Secondary School, Gauteng

Equity Portfolio:

* First Place: The bizzar investors-PCCP, Acudeo College Crystal Park, Gauteng

* Second Place: Fortius Quo Fidelius, Hoërskool DF Malan, Western Cape

* Third Place: JJJM, DF Malan School, Western Cape

* Fourth Place: Steyn City School – Grade 10A (2019), Steyn City School, Gauteng

* Fifth Place: PHS, Pearson High School, Eastern Cape

Speculator Portfolio:

* First Place: Wise Owls, Queensburgh Girls High School, KwaZulu-Natal

* Second Place: GKBK Pupils, Grenville High School, North West

* Third Place: Minfin Capital, Herzlia High School, Western Cape

* Fourth Place: The PHD’s, Ashton International College Benoni, Gauteng

* Fifth Place: Prophets Of Profit, Reddam House Durbanville, Western Cape

Winning teams in the University Speculator portfolio:

* First place: 100 Baggers, University of Cape Town

* Second place: Gym buddies, Nelson Mandela University

* Third place: ARBITRAGE, University of the Western Cape.