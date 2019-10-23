Iress expands information available in ViewPoint

Iress will make a broader range of information available through its ViewPoint software, including company descriptions, financial statements, forecasts and shareholder holdings.

Co-designed with investors and traders, Iress’ ViewPoint online trading and market data software offers real-time market data and multi-asset, multi-market trading to retail investors.

To date, this information has only been available in Iress Pro, a professional offering designed for traders and analysts. The introduction of Company Information as a new paid feature now allows financial institutions to offer this functionality to South African retail customers using the latest version of ViewPoint.

“We’re delighted that financial institutions offering ViewPoint will be able to provide their customers with an enhanced experience and breadth of functionality,” says Ray Pretorius, MD: South Africa at Iress. “ViewPoint has been built with investors in mind; providing a competitive advantage across all aspects of trading, data and portfolio management.”