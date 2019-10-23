Trend Micro acquires Cloud Conformity

Trend Micro has acquired Cloud Conformity, an innovative Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) company.

The acquisition instantly broadens the cloud services Trend Micro can secure and resolves often overlooked security issues caused by cloud infrastructure misconfiguration.

Trend Micro’s strategy is built to ensure cloud security without disrupting how customers need to do business. This acquisition builds upon Trend Micro’s continuous innovation in cloud security, adding complementary capabilities that automatically identify and fix a range of cloud infrastructure configuration issues. It also optimizes costs and helps ensure compliance with leading industry regulatory standards such as PCI, GDPR, HIPAA and NIST.

“We have been laser focused on building integrated security for the cloud since its birth over a decade ago, unlike other vendors who are now attempting to stitch together disparate cloud technologies,” said Eva Chen, CEO of Trend Micro. “As more enterprises move to the cloud, our customers feel they’re operating amid a wild-west approach to cloud implementations that leave them with unmanaged risk.

“As an AWS technology partner of the year for 2019, Cloud Conformity understands these implementations and the risks. Their offering perfectly complements our own portfolio and provides immediate value to customers. Both the people and technology are a great fit for Trend Micro.”

The addition of all of Cloud Conformity’s employees brings valuable expertise and experience, along with the technology, to help businesses build in the cloud more effectively, not just build securely.

“We are excited for the opportunities that will come from being part of the leading cloud security provider – amplifying what we do best, while allowing our offerings to expand in ways we couldn’t have done on our own,” says Michael Watts, CEO of Cloud Conformity. “We think customers will love this simplified approach to security and compliance across their entire cloud environment, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud – providing security guardrails to let them go faster and do more.”