Special offer for Azure blob storage

Azure Blob storage is Microsoft’s object storage solution for the cloud.

Blob storage is optimised for storing massive amounts of unstructured data. Unstructured data is data that does not adhere to a particular data model or definition, such as text or binary data.

Blob storage is designed for:

Serving images or documents directly to a browser.

Storing files for distributed access.

Streaming video and audio.

Writing to log files.

Storing data for backup and restore, disaster recovery, and archiving.

Storing data for analysis by an on-premises or Azure-hosted service.

Azure Blob Storage offers:

Strong consistency: when an object is change, it’s verified everywhere for superior data integrity, ensuring you always have access to the latest version.

Object mutability: get the flexibility to perform edits in place, which can improve your application performance and reduce bandwidth consumption.

Multiple blob types: Block, page and append table give you maximum flexibility to optimise you storage to your needs.

Easy-to-use geo-redundancy: automatically configure geo-replication options in a single menu to easily empower enhanced global and local access, and business continuity.

One infrastructure; worldwide access

Make your unstructured data available to customers anywhere through REST-based object storage. With regions around the world, it’s ideal for streaming and storing media, whether it’s live broadcast events or long-term archive of petabytes of movies and television shows. Search for hidden insights in massive object storage, through big data analytics, and give access to the right people at the right time, no matter where they are.

Any data, cloud scale

Store any type of unstructured data—including images, videos, audio, documents, and backups—with proven technology at exabyte scale. Blob storage handles trillions of stored objects, with millions of average requests per second, for customers around the world. Blob storage also supports Azure Data Share, a simple and safe service for sharing big data.

