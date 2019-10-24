MTN, Ericsson reinforce BSS partnership

MTN has selected Ericsson to digitise its product catalogue management and order management processes, leveraging Ericsson Catalog Manager and Ericsson Order Care.

Catalog Manager will enable MTN to digitalize the product lifecycle from offer creation to fulfillment. Order Care will equip MTN to realize operational improvements and service augmentation, as well as coordinate hybrid workflows (automated and manual activities) across services, systems and group.

Ericsson’s Digital BSS suite will cover critical business processes, such as lead-to-service and service-to-cash, that are in the center of MTN Revenue Management and MTN’s Customer Experience focus areas.

Nikos Angelopoulos, MTN group executive: information technology, says: “The modernisation of the systems that support our business processes enables us to focus even more on service excellence. Ericsson’s BSS solutions have played an important role in enabling our customers to enjoy our new services more quickly and efficiently.

“This partnership will safeguard our capability to continue enhancing the customer experience and service demands on our journey towards realizing our Digital Telco ambition.”

Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East & Africa, comments: “The ever-increasing diversity of the applications, services and bundles consumers wish to use on their devices, requires ever more flexible real-time charging, simplification of offers and automation. BSS modernization empowers MTN to monetize assets while meeting customer demands with new offers, strengthen competitiveness, enable flexibility to meet market demands, outpace competition with faster time to market for new offers, reduce costs through streamlined operations and TCO-efficient solutions.”