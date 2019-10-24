New SADC dealer account manager for Kyocera

Having worked for Fortune 500 companies, such as Apple, IBM and Oracle, Mpho Seisa brings this experience to his new role at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa as dealer account manager: SADC.

The position sees Seisa expanding the sales of Kyocera Document Solutions into the continent, which includes managing processes, automating records and developing new business in southern Africa.

Seisa believes in the importance of tapping into your networks, nurturing and maintaining relationships, as “you cannot do it alone” and he believes that his existing relationships with people in technology fields across Africa are beneficial to his current position.

His commitment to relationships has resulted in countless people being placed in jobs, as Seisa believes in referring contacts and candidates. He is also highly driven and is proud of past achievements, such as having attained 143% at IBM, well over their FY2014 target, as well as training and mentoring internal sales teams and increasing revenues by closing deals quickly and managing discounts/rebates well.

He says the best business advice he’s been given is to interview your manager and research the workplace you will be going into. The worst was to “go where the money is”.

When he’s not working, Seisa is a keen runner, reader and music collector and couldn’t live without his cellphone, particularly because it houses precious contents – videos of his sons, Tumelo (10) and Bophelo (6). If you want to start a conversation, ask him about the prizes he’s received for dancing in the theatre.