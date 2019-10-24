Veritas brings data protection to the edge

Veritas Technologies has unveiled the Veritas Flex 5150 appliance, a complete data protection solution purpose built for the edge of enterprise networks.

The Flex 5150 is the first appliance from Veritas to bring the NetBackup enterprise-class data protection to edge, branch, and remote offices.

Gartner predicts that, by 2022, more than 50% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside the data centre or cloud. But, while data at the edge requires the same enterprise-class protection as in the data centre, remote and branch locations have cost and space constraints that are unique to those environments.

“Trends such as 5G and IoT are leading to a more decentralized IT infrastructure. And while the need for data to always be available and protected, no matter where it lives, is not going away, ‘how’ this gets done needs to adapt in light of these trends,” says Phil Brace, executive vice-president: storage solutions at Veritas. “The Flex 5150 is an exciting first step in extending the reach of the Enterprise Data Services Platform beyond just the data center and the cloud.

“This simple, container-based appliance is designed to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of protecting data at the edge, without needing dedicated IT staff to do it. This saves time, money, and reduces the risks of any downtime.”

With the Veritas Flex 5150, deploying and maintaining enterprise levels of protection at the edge is no longer a challenge. Designed for locations with limited space and IT resources, the Flex 5150 is a fully functional NetBackup solution that integrates completely with NetBackup in the core data center and the cloud, yet is easy to set up and maintain for the edge.

“Untrained IT staff, outdated infrastructures and changing business environments have been longstanding challenges in establishing data protection for remote and branch offices,” says Phil Goodwin, research director at IDC. “The Flex 5150 appliance allows businesses to upgrade their backup infrastructure and troubleshoot these problems by eliminating the need for onsite IT expertise, and provides an adaptable tool for today’s dynamic market.”

Benefits of the Flex 5150 for enterprise data protection at the edge:

* Protects and restores data at the edge, where it is created.

* Seamlessly integrates with NetBackup in the data center and in the cloud through a modern containerized architecture.

* Simplifies and centralizes remote management with automated policies to reduce risk and ensure consistent protection.

* Cost-effective, compact and easy to install.