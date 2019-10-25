All the winners from MTN’s IoT Conference & Awards

Informed Decisions has been named as the winner of the 2019 MTN Business IoT Solution of the Year Award.

The solution’s developers will travel to Silicon Valley later this year as part of the grand prize valued at R200 000.

A South African original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Informed Decisions provides a number of full IoT tracking, monitoring and analysing solutions, all produced and designed in-house.

Its hardware technology enables IoT in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, the cold chain and water management, while making it affordable to the mass market.

Informed Decisions is independent of any public network provider: its hardware runs on its own private LoRa network and can be deployed in both urban and rural areas.

The company also won the Best Industry 4.0 Solution Award.

“We are impressed with the calibre of the enterprise solutions that were submitted for consideration for various categories in the MTN Business IoT & Conference Awards,” says Wanda Matandela, chief enterprise officer atMTN Business.

“The quality and maturity of the submissions were confidence inspiring and indicated that local developers are well poised to play a meaningful role in the future of IoT.

“Judging by the high standard of the solutions presented, we are certain that the future of IoT is in good hands and the country is well positioned to play a central role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

The Best Enterprise Development Solution Award was won by MeMeZa Home Policing Alarm, the first public, all-in-one emergency system endorsed by SAPS.

The app provides a direct communication channel between the police and communities, particularly low-income households, who have no access to the private security industry. The solution also comes standard with an outdoor siren with GPS.

The Best Commercial IT Solution Award was presented to Discovery Vitality Drive Sensor, which uses vehicle telematics to accurately track driving behaviour.

The app has been in the market for three years and consists of a battery-operated sensor which attaches to the windscreen of a vehicle. The device interacts with Discovery’s smartphone driving application to measure and reward users’ driving behaviour.

Since launching, the programme has collected more than 11-billion kilometres of driving data.

NodeX IoT System won the Innovative Hardware in IoT Award.

The NodeX IoT System allows users to regulate any electronic or mechanical system parameter wirelessly, such as monitoring a reservoir level, movement of a vehicle or turning a pump on and off. Operators no longer must be dependent on third party internet access, with users able to regulate the system to their own specifications and infrastructure needs.

With the help of onboard inputs and sensors, the system captures data which is stored on the device or in a cloud database and can be retrieved for real-time tracking and analysis.

The Most Disruptive IoT Solution Award was given to on earlyROM Mining Production System using Industrial IoT.

This solution has been deployed at Exxaro’s Belfast Coal Mine. It enables Exxaro to monitor machine performance, tempos, cycle times and machine data of its mining fleet in real-time. The earlyROM Mining Production System is a commercially and technically disruptive Edge Computing system.