Business Analyst

The Business Analyst is responsible for understanding business problems and coordinating solutions within the software development team. The role requires key business analysis skills, including stakeholder management, requirements engineering and problem solving. The role also requires a sufficient level of technical and domain knowledge to allow the analyst to operate as a facilitating ‘hub’ for the whole development team.

The analyst isn’t necessarily responsible for designing or implementing a solution. Instead the business analyst’s job is to ensure that the designed and delivered solutions are aligned with the needs of the stakeholders and/or clients.

The analyst should be able to obtain a good understanding of business requirements and through a structured process be able to translate these requirements into business requirements and functional specifications.

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant experience in related field

