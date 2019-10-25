Changes to Cell C board

Cell C has announced changes to its board, including the appointment of a new chairman and board member representatives from shareholders Blue Label Telecoms and Net1.

Existing Cell C Board member, Joe Mthimunye will take over as non-executive chairman effective 20 November 2019.

Following his two-year term, outgoing chairman Kuben Pillay has agreed to remain in the position until a handover process has been concluded.

The Board would like to thank Pillay for his strong and ethical leadership which has strengthened governance within Cell C. He was instrumental in building sound relationships with Cell C’s key stakeholders.

In addition to Mthimunye’s appointment, Blue Label Telecoms and Net1 have nominated new directors as shareholder representatives on the Cell C board. Gary Harlow and Jerry Vilakazi will replace Brett Levy and Mark Levy as the Blue Label Telecoms representatives, while Paul Edwards will replace Herman Kotze on behalf of Net1.

The Cell C Board comprises the following directors:

* Joe Mthimunye, non-executive chairman (effective 20 November 2019);

* Douglas Craigie Stevenson, CEO;

* Zaf Mahomed, chief financial officer;

* Lindiwe Mthimunye, independent non-executive director;

* Alex Smith, non-executive director;

* Gary Harlow, non-executive director;

* Jerry Vilakazi, non-executive director;

* Larry Nestadt, deputy chairman, non-executive director; and

* Paul Edwards, non-executive director.