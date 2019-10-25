KnowBe4 signs up African distributor

KnowBe4 Africa is partnering with Cyber Security Africa as its African distributor.

The distribution agreement between KnowBe4 Africa and Cyber Security Africa will allow for relationship building as well as provide local support on the ground for channel partners and end users.

Cyber Security Africa is a continental value-added distributor that focuses on niche, generally complex and relevant security solutions that can used by organisations of all sizes and sectors.

Cyber Security Africa is led by Martin Britz, who is assisting in the North and Central African regions.

Gayle Britz will serve as the KnowBe4 champion and care for the SADC region. She guides a team that includes Femi Ibine in West Africa, Susan Ndungu and Gladys in East Africa along with Andrew Ajuchi in Nigeria. Together, the Cyber Security Africa team will be able to provide support to business in close to 20 countries across the continent.

Martin Britz comments: “What sets us apart from our competitors is our keen understanding of this ever-evolving cybersecurity industry, with all its technologies, innovations, threats and solutions, positions us as “future-proof” to clients, while maintaining availability to attend to their more immediate needs. The offering from KnowBe4 Africa is unique and it’s exciting to be able to offer local training content that will have big benefits for African businesses.”

KnowBe4 Africa and Cyber Security Africa focus on minimising cyber risk for clients by educating their employees on how to spot threats like phishing, social engineering and training them with general information security practices. This fortifies the clients’ cybersecurity posture, saving them time and money while reducing the risk of falling prey to a cyberattack.

Anna Collard, MD of KnowBe4 Africa, believes in securing a human firewall and creating a culture of security awareness in the digital age. “The human factor has become very important to the security of the organisation. People need to understand that if they use technology, they have to be cognisant of the risks. Organisations can support this understanding by investing in training that’s relevant, targeted and memorable. Training that can sustainably transform the company’s security culture.”