Business Analyst (Agile)

The role also requires a sufficient level of technical and domain knowledge to allow the analyst to operate as a facilitating ‘hub’ for the whole development team.The analyst isn’t necessarily responsible for designing or implementing a solution. Instead the business analyst’s job is to ensure that the designed and delivered solutions are aligned with the needs of the stakeholders and/or clients.The analyst should be able to obtain a good understanding of business requirements and through a structured process be able to translate these requirements into business requirements and functional specifications.Experience & Qualifications:

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant experience in related field

2 years relevant experience is advantageous

Responsibilities:

Business analysis and documentation

User Experience and Collaboration

Quality Assurance and Issue Resolution

