Decision Inc partners with Certent

Decision Inc has partnered with Certent, a provider of software and services for equity compensation and financial disclosure management and reporting, to enable the global leader in information-driven transformation to further strengthen its financial planning and analysis (FP&A) value proposition for organisations looking to improve their compliance levels.

Certent serves more than 2 400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies with innovative stock plan management, regulatory compliance, and reporting technology. It has five global offices to provide decision-makers with confidence across their mission-critical finance and HR processes.

The Certent disclosure management (CDM) solutions enable companies to create the reports they need while improving governance and reducing risk, costs, and data inaccuracies across the finance team. Using this solution, organisations can create recurring, multi-author reports that merge enterprise data with focused narrative analysis in a controlled, auditable environment, enabling them to meet an ever-increasing array of external and internal reporting requirements with speed, accuracy, and confidence.

“CDM is a secure, collaborative, enterprise-scalable reporting and process automation solution that automates the collection of all data in a single, dynamic reporting and analysis offering. This enables multiple participants in different departments to collaborate in the assembly of complex reports, while working independently and ensuring that proper controls and approvals are in place,” says Nicholas Bell, CEO of Decision Inc.

Most importantly, the CDM solution enables South African companies to be iXBRL (Inline Extensible Business Reporting Language)-compliant. With the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) embracing international best practice around reporting, it mandated this digital reporting system for all qualifying organisations last year.

“This support addresses one of the most relevant issues companies are facing today. Using CDM will make it significantly easier for them to be compliant and ensure the preparation, analysis, and communication of annual financial statements are simplified.”

CDM also allows organisations to:

* Reduce risk;

* Improve productivity;

* Produce all complex documents in the most appropriate output technology in a single environment;

* Comply with the mandates of regulatory authorities;

* Offer a platform for Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) conversion; and

* Integrate with external data sources.

“The financial reporting environment is complex and continually evolving,” says Bell. “Organisations, irrespective of their size and industry sector, can ill afford not to be compliant or risk significant financial penalties and reputational damage. This partnership with CDM is about providing financial and regulatory reporting services in the most effective and technologically sophisticated way possible.”