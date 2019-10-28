Eseye partners with Gemalto on IoT deployment

Eseye has announced a strategic partnership with Gemalto to deliver the world’s first family of pre-integrated modules that will simplify IoT device design, cloud connectivity and accelerate time-to-market.

The two companies are creating a suite of plug-and-play IoT modules and terminals that combine Eseye’s class leading AnyNet Secure SIM and SIM application technology with Gemalto’s market leading eSIM and IoT module capabilities, embedded firmware, and security.

This will ensure a consistent global ‘out of box’ experience and behaviour for IoT devices that simplifies and automates secure connectivity into hyperscale cloud provider Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The plug-and-play modules will deliver predictable and reliable global connectivity providing 100% device uptime, reduce device development timescales by more than 50%, and provide a single pane of glass management for an entire global estate. The modules will enable the global deployment of a single IoT product, with zero-touch connectivity into AWS IoT Core. The integration with AWS will simplify billing and ensure device integrity by providing security certificates over-the-air and centralised policy management.

Anand Gandhi, vice-president: worldwide channels and alliances at Eseye, comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with Gemalto given their knowledge and expertise in the fast growing IoT market. By combining our expertise we’ll be able to dramatically reduce global IoT device development timescales, assure global connectivity and security out-of-the-box while increasing device uptime. We look forward to bringing these joint solutions to market in the near future.”

Andreas Haegele, vice-president: IoT at Gemalto, comments: “The Gemalto-Eseye solution simplifies the complex IoT value chain, works globally, allows an out-of-the-box secure AWS integration and a single-source billing system. The Gemalto partnership with Eseye provides IoT developers with industry unique expertise that paves the way for massive innovation. The joint platform provides a watershed opportunity to greatly expand the IoT global footprint and accelerate industry growth.”