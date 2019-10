Microsoft wins $10bn Pentagon deal

The Pentagon has awarded a $10-billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft.

All the major cloud providers bid for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) in a process that was racked with controversy.

The JEDI system will store and process classified data and will allow the military to use artificial intelligence (AI) in its war planning and fighting capabilities.

The system aims to reduce information silos within the military for a more cohesive analytics strategy.