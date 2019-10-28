Nissan launches electric concept cars

Nissan has kicked off a new era in design and performance with the launch of two all-electric concept cars at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

The Nissan Ariya Concept and Nissan IMk concept are the latest centerpieces of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society.

The concepts signify Nissan’s direction for its upcoming vehicle lineup and the new possibilities for design and technology that a new EV platform allows.

“These are transformational times for the auto industry, and a new era is opening up for Nissan,” says Kunio Nakaguro, Nissan’s executive vice-president of global research and development. “We have been among the fastest to develop EVs and highly intelligent driving assistance technologies, and, as shown by our two new concept vehicles, we intend to continue our role as a global pioneer.”

The Ariya Concept showcases Nissan’s new design direction, called Timeless Japanese Futurism. The new design language combines new possibilities incorporating the company’s 100% EV platform with traditional Japanese minimalist themes.

“The Ariya Concept is born in a time of huge technological leaps from our engineers, making visible a blank canvas for design,” says Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice-president of global design. “We were able to look forward and back simultaneously, uncovering a new language for the Nissan brand that fuses high technology and the Japanese spirit, combining electric, autonomous and connected functions.”

The Nissan IMk concept offers advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology and a powerful EV drivetrain in a compact, agile body. The IMk concept’s sleek appearance represents Nissan’s future design language, developed for the coming automotive era.

