Rochelle Ponen joins Kyocera Document Solutions SA

ochelle Ponen has been appointed as Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa’s (KDZA’s) hardware product manager, bringing 10 years of experience in sales, marketing and procurement to the new position.

Ponen will be in charge of managing the hardware portfolio’s A3 and A4 products. She will align the teams and manage the product lifecycle of Kyocera’s complete hardware range, ensuring that suitable products are launched into the channel, with the appropriate price positioning.

She will serve in an advisory capacity to exco regarding market and industry trends and requirements, as well as align the marketing and sales strategies.

Ponen began her career in 2006 in IT procurement for IT Fever , where she was responsible for sourcing and procuring computer parts to refurbish computers. She moved on to Intdev Internet Technologies in 2011 as an IT procurement officer, procuring hardware and service products.

In 2013, she moved to Pinnacle Africa as printing and imaging product manager for Lexmark, Samsung, Canon and OKI. This was before moving to ExpandaSign International in 2017 where she worked as the company’s first business developer.