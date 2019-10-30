Agile Project Manager

Requirements:Degree in Information Technology/ Engineering/ Business Management/ Commerce/ Project Management qualification (Essential)5 years plus of Project Management experience (Essential)3 years within agile environment. (Essential)5 years overall Telecommunications Experience (Essential)Project Management certifications (PMBOK/ PRINCE2/ Agile Project Management/ Scrum Master) (Essential)Knowledge of SAFe methodology and standards5 years plus Project Management experience (Essential)Proven record of accomplishment in Project DeliveryExperience with Project Management Methodologies & Tools (waterfall, agile, scrum, Kanban, including SDLC (Essential)Duties:
- Manage the deployment of all projects/releases into production and define / assess project/release delivery readiness according to business requirements
- Coordinate and communicate the release pipeline to deliver frequent releases across business outcomes; manage external dependencies, ensuring alignment across key partners and vendors.
- Continuously improve project/release delivery processes, implementing best practices consistent with project management methodologies
- Compile business cases, project scope of work, WBS, project plans, meeting minutes, project reports
- Compile and manage project budget as per financial schedule forecast / rollout plan Establish project governance and control
- Supplier contract and relationship management
- Establish supplier contracts by facilitating scope of requirements, deliverables and pricing negotiations with SCM (Supply Chain Management), business and supplier
- Manage project scope, prioritization, change control, project issues and risks
- Track and report on projects/release progress, manage risks with the key business units and ensure that project milestones/ sprints and deliverables/ outcomes are met
- Pre-empt slippages and issues and action mitigation plans to avert these
- Identify project teams, leads, roles and responsibilities, deliverables, dependencies and timelines
- Manage resource capacity, project dependencies and critical paths
Governance
- Define and adhere to adapted PMO standards, templates, tools, reporting methods and code of conduct
- Adhere to the established policies, processes, rules and regulations
- Participate in internal forums to contribute to the overall project delivery practices
- Ensure that knowledge acquired in the project is shared within the larger organisation
- Conduct training with own team where necessary
People Management
- Lead and manage the project resources (resolving conflict, building a team identity, providing direction and clarity, and ensuring resources take accountability for their direct deliverables and activities )
- Effectively communicate direction, plans, timelines, expectations, goals, strategies and visions
- Mentor, coach, guide, motivate and empower project team members
- Build, develop and grow business relationships vital to the success of the project