Agile Project Manager

Oct 30, 2019

Requirements:Degree in Information Technology/ Engineering/ Business Management/ Commerce/ Project Management qualification (Essential)5 years plus of Project Management experience (Essential)3 years within agile environment. (Essential)5 years overall Telecommunications Experience (Essential)Project Management certifications (PMBOK/ PRINCE2/ Agile Project Management/ Scrum Master) (Essential)Knowledge of SAFe methodology and standards5 years plus Project Management experience (Essential)Proven record of accomplishment in Project DeliveryExperience with Project Management Methodologies & Tools (waterfall, agile, scrum, Kanban, including SDLC (Essential)Duties:

  • Manage the deployment of all projects/releases into production and define / assess project/release delivery readiness according to business requirements
  • Coordinate and communicate the release pipeline to deliver frequent releases across business outcomes; manage external dependencies, ensuring alignment across key partners and vendors.
  • Continuously improve project/release delivery processes, implementing best practices consistent with project management methodologies
  • Compile business cases, project scope of work, WBS, project plans, meeting minutes, project reports
  • Compile and manage project budget as per financial schedule forecast / rollout plan Establish project governance and control
  • Supplier contract and relationship management
  • Establish supplier contracts by facilitating scope of requirements, deliverables and pricing negotiations with SCM (Supply Chain Management), business and supplier
  • Manage project scope, prioritization, change control, project issues and risks
  • Track and report on projects/release progress, manage risks with the key business units and ensure that project milestones/ sprints and deliverables/ outcomes are met
  • Pre-empt slippages and issues and action mitigation plans to avert these
  • Identify project teams, leads, roles and responsibilities, deliverables, dependencies and timelines
  • Manage resource capacity, project dependencies and critical paths

Governance

  • Define and adhere to adapted PMO standards, templates, tools, reporting methods and code of conduct
  • Adhere to the established policies, processes, rules and regulations
  • Participate in internal forums to contribute to the overall project delivery practices
  • Ensure that knowledge acquired in the project is shared within the larger organisation
  • Conduct training with own team where necessary

People Management

  • Lead and manage the project resources (resolving conflict, building a team identity, providing direction and clarity, and ensuring resources take accountability for their direct deliverables and activities )
  • Effectively communicate direction, plans, timelines, expectations, goals, strategies and visions
  • Mentor, coach, guide, motivate and empower project team members
  • Build, develop and grow business relationships vital to the success of the project

Learn more/Apply for this position