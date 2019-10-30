Agile Project Manager

Requirements:Degree in Information Technology/ Engineering/ Business Management/ Commerce/ Project Management qualification (Essential)5 years plus of Project Management experience (Essential)3 years within agile environment. (Essential)5 years overall Telecommunications Experience (Essential)Project Management certifications (PMBOK/ PRINCE2/ Agile Project Management/ Scrum Master) (Essential)Knowledge of SAFe methodology and standards5 years plus Project Management experience (Essential)Proven record of accomplishment in Project DeliveryExperience with Project Management Methodologies & Tools (waterfall, agile, scrum, Kanban, including SDLC (Essential)Duties:

Manage the deployment of all projects/releases into production and define / assess project/release delivery readiness according to business requirements

Coordinate and communicate the release pipeline to deliver frequent releases across business outcomes; manage external dependencies, ensuring alignment across key partners and vendors.

Continuously improve project/release delivery processes, implementing best practices consistent with project management methodologies

Compile business cases, project scope of work, WBS, project plans, meeting minutes, project reports

Compile and manage project budget as per financial schedule forecast / rollout plan Establish project governance and control

Supplier contract and relationship management

Establish supplier contracts by facilitating scope of requirements, deliverables and pricing negotiations with SCM (Supply Chain Management), business and supplier

Manage project scope, prioritization, change control, project issues and risks

Track and report on projects/release progress, manage risks with the key business units and ensure that project milestones/ sprints and deliverables/ outcomes are met

Pre-empt slippages and issues and action mitigation plans to avert these

Identify project teams, leads, roles and responsibilities, deliverables, dependencies and timelines

Manage resource capacity, project dependencies and critical paths

Governance

Define and adhere to adapted PMO standards, templates, tools, reporting methods and code of conduct

Adhere to the established policies, processes, rules and regulations

Participate in internal forums to contribute to the overall project delivery practices

Ensure that knowledge acquired in the project is shared within the larger organisation

Conduct training with own team where necessary

People Management

Lead and manage the project resources (resolving conflict, building a team identity, providing direction and clarity, and ensuring resources take accountability for their direct deliverables and activities )

Effectively communicate direction, plans, timelines, expectations, goals, strategies and visions

Mentor, coach, guide, motivate and empower project team members

Build, develop and grow business relationships vital to the success of the project

