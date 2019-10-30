Canon to close Irista cloud service

Canon EMEA will close its Irista cloud photo service on 31 January 2020, moving away from the cloud image storage industry to instead focus on imaging technology and connected services that sit closer to its cameras such as Canon image Gateway and Canon Camera Connect.

This gives Canon EMEA an opportunity to partner with experts in end user services and as such, Irista users can have a complimentary 2-month membership of Adobe Lightroom (1TB), where users can easily edit, organise, store and share photos from anywhere.

Customers are encouraged to download all data from Irista before the service closes. Downloading images is a simple process and instructions are clearly outlined on the Irista website.

Once the service closes on 31 January 2020, all customer data will be deleted.