Server Administrator / Network Specialist

An established IT company based in East London, with offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, is needing to appoint a Server Administrator and Network Support Specialist to support and maintain their infrastructure. The company has a Public Sector and substantial private sector client base across South Africa.Responsibilities:
- Implement, configure, maintain Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines and network systems including the security thereof.
- Provide Technical Client Support to both internal and external clients
- Recommend Solutions, evaluate industry trends
- Support the continuous alignment and improvement of implemented standards and best practices.
- Compile professional technical documentation for technical proposals, processes, procedures, changes and assist the costing of any technical budgetary items
- Compile implementation and test plans for new and enhanced technical changes and updates
- Monitoring performance of networks and systems and escalating any anomalies or improvements required.
- Assess any issues and manage the resolution of the problems inclusive of network availability and security issues
- Provide Technical oversight of outsourced VOIP solutions
- Mentoring and Coaching of junior technical staff and/or interns
- Support the internal drive for innovation and optimum use of new technologies
Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12
- Relevant IT qualifications, or degree, or diploma
- Microsoft Certifications relevant to the Server environment
- Minimum of 5 years relevant proven technical experience
- Relevant Technical Certifications associated with the Job Requirements
Competencies / Knowledge / Skills:
- Self-Driven professional with a keen interest in the ICT Technical environment
- Excellent knowledge of best practices relating to technical management, control, and monitoring of server and network infrastructure
- Effective Troubleshooting, and problem resolution capabilities
- Advanced Technical understanding and proven working experience in terms of setup and configuration of Servers, VM’s and wide area network environments
- Technical expertise and knowledge with regards to Fortinet Firewalls, Layer-3 Routing, switching, Internet VPNs, IP addressing
- A sound understanding of Windows Server 2012 and up, including: WSUS, File Server, AD, DNS, Exchange server, VMWare 6.5 and up.
- VEEAM Backup and Replication, including DR configuration, backup jobs and schedules
- Server and SAN experience – RAID Configurations, LUN configurations, best practice techniques
- Working knowledge of Cisco routers, Fortinet, HP and Dell server platforms
- Knowledge and working experience in VOIP systems