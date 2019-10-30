Server Administrator / Network Specialist

An established IT company based in East London, with offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, is needing to appoint a Server Administrator and Network Support Specialist to support and maintain their infrastructure. The company has a Public Sector and substantial private sector client base across South Africa.Responsibilities:

Implement, configure, maintain Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines and network systems including the security thereof.

Provide Technical Client Support to both internal and external clients

Recommend Solutions, evaluate industry trends

Support the continuous alignment and improvement of implemented standards and best practices.

Compile professional technical documentation for technical proposals, processes, procedures, changes and assist the costing of any technical budgetary items

Compile implementation and test plans for new and enhanced technical changes and updates

Monitoring performance of networks and systems and escalating any anomalies or improvements required.

Assess any issues and manage the resolution of the problems inclusive of network availability and security issues

Provide Technical oversight of outsourced VOIP solutions

Mentoring and Coaching of junior technical staff and/or interns

Support the internal drive for innovation and optimum use of new technologies

Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant IT qualifications, or degree, or diploma

Microsoft Certifications relevant to the Server environment

Minimum of 5 years relevant proven technical experience

Relevant Technical Certifications associated with the Job Requirements

Competencies / Knowledge / Skills:

Self-Driven professional with a keen interest in the ICT Technical environment

Excellent knowledge of best practices relating to technical management, control, and monitoring of server and network infrastructure

Effective Troubleshooting, and problem resolution capabilities

Advanced Technical understanding and proven working experience in terms of setup and configuration of Servers, VM’s and wide area network environments

Technical expertise and knowledge with regards to Fortinet Firewalls, Layer-3 Routing, switching, Internet VPNs, IP addressing

A sound understanding of Windows Server 2012 and up, including: WSUS, File Server, AD, DNS, Exchange server, VMWare 6.5 and up.

VEEAM Backup and Replication, including DR configuration, backup jobs and schedules

Server and SAN experience – RAID Configurations, LUN configurations, best practice techniques

Working knowledge of Cisco routers, Fortinet, HP and Dell server platforms

Knowledge and working experience in VOIP systems

