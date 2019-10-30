Server Administrator / Network Specialist

Oct 30, 2019

An established IT company based in East London, with offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, is needing to appoint a Server Administrator and Network Support Specialist to support and maintain their infrastructure. The company has a Public Sector and substantial private sector client base across South Africa.Responsibilities: 

  • Implement, configure, maintain Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines and network systems including the security thereof.

  • Provide Technical Client Support to both internal and external clients

  • Recommend Solutions, evaluate industry trends

  • Support the continuous alignment and improvement of implemented standards and best practices.

  • Compile professional technical documentation for technical proposals, processes, procedures, changes and assist the costing of any technical budgetary items

  • Compile implementation and test plans for new and enhanced technical changes and updates

  • Monitoring performance of networks and systems and escalating any anomalies or improvements required.

  • Assess any issues and manage the resolution of the problems inclusive of network availability and security issues

  • Provide Technical oversight of outsourced VOIP solutions

  • Mentoring and Coaching of junior technical staff and/or interns

  • Support the internal drive for innovation and optimum use of new technologies

Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12

  • Relevant IT qualifications, or degree, or diploma

  • Microsoft Certifications relevant to the Server environment

  • Minimum of 5 years relevant proven technical experience

  • Relevant Technical Certifications associated with the Job Requirements

Competencies / Knowledge / Skills:

  • Self-Driven professional with a keen interest in the ICT Technical environment

  • Excellent knowledge of best practices relating to technical management, control, and monitoring of server and network infrastructure

  • Effective Troubleshooting, and problem resolution capabilities

  • Advanced Technical understanding and proven working experience in terms of setup and configuration of Servers, VM’s and wide area network environments

  • Technical expertise and knowledge with regards to Fortinet Firewalls, Layer-3 Routing, switching, Internet VPNs, IP addressing

  • A sound understanding of Windows Server 2012 and up, including: WSUS, File Server, AD, DNS, Exchange server, VMWare 6.5 and up.

  • VEEAM Backup and Replication, including DR configuration, backup jobs and schedules

  • Server and SAN experience – RAID Configurations, LUN configurations, best practice techniques

  • Working knowledge of Cisco routers, Fortinet, HP and Dell server platforms

  • Knowledge and working experience in VOIP systems

