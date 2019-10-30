Ukheshe, Mindbridge scoop fintech awards

The South African Reserve Bank has announced the 2019 Global Fintech Hackcelerator@Southern Africa competition winners – Ukheshe and Mindbridge.

The Global Fintech Hackcelerator, powered by KPMG Matchi, is a fintech acceleration programme that creates a platform for fintech firms to demonstrate their innovative solutions to complex financial challenges in the Southern African region.

The competition gave fintech firms from all over the world an opportunity to submit an application in response to problem statements constructed by the SARB in collaboration with other local and international industry experts.

The regional hackcelerator received 95 entries from interested fintech firms located across the globe. All responding firms were validated by KPMG Matchi and scored by a team of 24 industry executives from the following organisations: Absa, Capitec, Discovery, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), FirstRand Group, Investec, Liberty Group, National Treasury, Nedbank, SARB, Standard Bank and the Technology Innovation Agency.

The top 12 innovative and sustainable fintech solutions were announced in early October and yesterday the respondents showcased their solutions at the Fintech Demo Day. A panel of judges from the SARB, FSCA, KPMG Singapore as well as local financial industry experts formed a team that selected the two winning solutions.

Ukheshe empowers informal merchants, traders, street vendors and casual labourers to accept realtime digital payments from cardholders or different payment apps, without needing to have a bank account.

MindBridge Analytics’ AI Auditor platform automates the ingestion and analysis of data, and learns from user interaction to identify fraud. Leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence and natural language processing, 100% of transactions are reviewed, and results are easily searchable.