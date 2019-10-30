Westcon-Comstor to distribute Juniper in sub-Saharan Africa

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has announced its appointment as a value-added distributor for Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks.

Per the agreement between the parties, resellers throughout sub-Saharan Africa will now have access to Juniper’s network solutions that are designed to simplify multicloud architectures for enterprises undergoing digital transformation.

With Juniper, Westcon-Comstor will add to its growing security portfolio and provide resellers with a range of secure enterprise networking solutions that focus on infrastructure orchestration, automation, programmability, ease of management, visibility and analytics.

“Through its commitment to simplify enterprise networks, Juniper is a valuable addition to our vendor portfolio because it cements our ability to provide end-to-end solutions for the network and data centre, across multicloud and the edge,” states Linsay Narayanan, cyber security and next generation solutions business practice lead at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The company’s secure and scalable solutions enable customers to benefit from disruptive technologies that let them traverse multiple clouds and better gear their business to take advantage of the potential connections powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

“Westcon-Comstor unique approach to simplified networking delivers a huge business value for customers. Westcon-Comstor will open up new opportunities for channel and customers across Sub-Saharan Africa,” says Sander Groot, director of channels and alliances: EMEA at Juniper Networks.

Since its founding, Juniper has been focused on delivering innovative networking products, which now comprises of routers, switches, network management software, network security products and software-defined networking technology.

With its focus on developing security into every layer of the network and its investment into next-generation networking, Juniper has been at the forefront of developments in SD-WAN and modern segment routing, putting Westcon-Comstor resellers in a position to capitalise on the power of 5G when it rolls out across the continent.

In support of growing its resellers’ businesses, Westcon-Comstor’s reseller programmes will further provide a host of tailored enablement, lead generation and training to fast track its resellers’ competencies around Juniper solutions. In turn, this approach will provide much richer value-add to help drive their customers’ businesses.