BlackFog partners with Mustek

BlackFog, has signed a distribution agreement with Mustek to resell its data privacy and cybersecurity solution.

Mustek’s multinational product portfolio includes: Acer, ASUS, Samsung, Lenovo, Brother, and Microsoft Volume Licensing among others. It will now add BlackFog’s data privacy and cybersecurity solution to its portfolio.

“BlackFog is a welcome addition to our portfolio and it will offer unique value to our partners and their clients,” comments Juan-Paul Gough, enterprise solutions development lead at Mustek. “Privacy is a major concern for organizations and consumers alike in this digital era and BlackFog has a unique approach to protecting it.

“Zero-day attacks are the black swans of the digital era and traditional antivirus solutions aren’t enough to protect against modern threats. BlackFog detects fileless attacks in real-time, preventing attackers from removing or leaking any data and ultimately preventing attacks before they happen.

“Partners looking to add value to their customers will be able to leverage the BlackFog Enterprise platform to offer managed cyber security services.”

Dr Darren Williams, CEO and founder of BlackFog, adds: “We are very excited to partner with Mustek and to become one of their trusted brands. As one of the region’s largest IT distributers we are confident that they are the right partner to help us continue our EMEA Expansion. We look forward to bringing BlackFog Privacy to their large and growing customer base in South Africa.”