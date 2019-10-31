Data Analyst

Your responsibilitiesYour priority as a Data Scientist will be to support decision making with data. In particular, you are the “data eyes and ears” for the Product team, helping drive the insights about what is working, what can be improved, and what is missing. Role requirements

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited educational institution (computer science, engineering, maths, statistics, physics)

4+ years’ experience doing quantitative analysis, with at least some of this working in a B2C or C2C online business

Experience using Tableau, Athena, SQL, or similar analysis tools and programming languages for exploratory analyses. A working knowledge of Mixpanel, Firebase, or similar SaaS analytics applications

Experience working with and creating data architectures

Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts, including regression, properties of distributions, and statistical tests

Bonus points if you have experience with machine learning techniques such as clustering, decision tree learning, and artificial neural networks

A consultative and collaborative to problem solving: you will need to partner with product and engineering teams to solve problems and identify trends and opportunities.

Ability to initiate and drive analytics projects to completion with minimal guidance

Fluency in English is a must. Bonus points if you can speak/write one of the more popular languages across Africa (e.g. French, Igbo)

