MiX Telematics launches in-cab upgrade

MiX Telematics has announced an upgrade to its MiX Vision solution.

MiX Vision integrates seamlessly with existing flagship products and delivers driver- and road-facing cameras for fleet managers to conveniently obtain an accurate view of their fleet operations. The latest iteration of MiX Vision will allow customers to live stream up to eight cameras within MiX Fleet Manager.

“MiX understands that, for organisations with powered assets, MiX Vision enhances the MiX Premium Fleet solution, giving fleet operators visual evidence to accompany driver data. Unlike other products in the market, MiX Vision is seamlessly configured to meet specific requirements by customers,” says Catherine Lewis, executive vice-president: technology at MiX Telematics.

MiX Vision now also includes options for single or multiple in-cab, as well as exterior, camera configurations, which allows customers to obtain an optimal view of what they would regard as most important in their business.

“At MiX Telematics, we put our customers first. We want to provide them with the best possible solution that addresses their safety, compliance, and efficiency needs. Fleet managers are able to view any incident either in real-time, or after-the-fact, in order to get a first-hand account of an occurrence,” says Lewis.