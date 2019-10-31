Reflex expands fibre network in Kwa-Zulu Natal

ICT services company Reflex Solutions has expanded its dark fibre network in the Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN) region.

The Reflex fibre network in KZN is 280km long and will extend from Ballito in the North Coast to Port Shepstone in the South Coast to Pietermaritzburg, the province’s capital.

Cobus Viljoen, head of carrier services, states: “We decided to widen our network in KZN as it is a growing province and is attracting businesses that require fast and reliable connections. Up until now, we have been supplying lit services, but we now have a dark fibre network too. This will give our clients an advantage in terms of scalability and stability.”

The 20Gb Reflex fibre network in KZN is built with high redundancy. Ethernet ring protection switching (ERPS) is used – allowing Reflex Solutions to tolerate any kind of failure in the fibre network. If one part of the core network is lost, traffic is automatically re-routed to another part of the network.

“Dark fibre is typically extremely expensive in KZN but with this new network, customers will receive dark fibre with high resilience and high uptime at costs that are comparable to Johannesburg rates,” Viljoen adds.

“We have one of the largest dark fibre networks in South Africa and due to Reflex’s extensive experience in backhaul services, we managed to install switches, patch all links and configure all equipment at all 16 sites in KZN in record time (five days).”