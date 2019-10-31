Senior BI Developer – Azure – JHB

I’m working with one of the biggest Microsoft partners in South Africa. They are currently looking for a seasoned Senior Microsoft BI Developer, who as at least 12 months experience with Azure. The team is In-house based in Bryanston however the projects are based in the USA. Occasional travel to the USA will be necessary.

This position offers exposure to the latest cloud technologies within the BI Stack as well as organic progression and on the job training.

Min 5 years’ experience in BI

– Min 6 years’ Data warehousing

– Min 2 years Cube Development

– Architectural experience preferable

– SQL 2008/12/14

– Min 12 month Azure experience

– Knowledge of MDX, Power BI, Kimball Methodology

Salary is negotiable and is dependant on skill set and experience. My client offers Medical Aid and Pension Fund as part of Cost to Company as well as 4 X quaterly bonuses.

The role is high in demand and has already attracted a lot of interest and wants to start the interview process shortly. If you are interested in the role and would like to be involved in the process, please send your CV to (email address) or call Jack on (contact number) (ext 1722).

