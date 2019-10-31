Our client, IT Information Services & Solutions Company is seeking to employ a Server Administrator / Network Support specialist to support and maintain their infrastructure, branch is based in East London. Job Details:
- Implement, configure, maintain Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines and network systems including the security thereof.
- Provide Technical Client Support to both internal and external clients Recommend Solutions, evaluate industry trends Support the continuous alignment and improvement of implemented standards and best practices.
- Compile professional technical documentation for technical proposals, processes, procedures, changes and assist the costing of any technical budgetary items
- Compile implementation and test plans for new and enhanced technical changes and updates
- Monitoring performance of networks and systems and escalating any anomalies or improvements required.
- Assess any issues and manage the resolution of the problems inclusive of network availability and security issues
- Provide Technical oversight of outsourced VOIP solutions Mentoring and Coaching of junior technical staff and/or interns
- Support the internal drive for innovation and optimum use of new technologies
Minimum requirements:
- 3 year relevant degree/diploma
- 2 years relevant experience