Globetom, Radixx give airlines AI-based customer insights

Globetom, an agile business technology company, and Radixx International, an airline merchandising and distribution platform business, have partnered to create Radixx Insight, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform that optimises airline operations and customer experiences.

The solution enables airlines to leverage their operational and customer data to help analyse customer journeys, improve customer experiences, and provide rapid and reliable operational insights for better decision-making.

“The solution provides comprehensive insights into customer journeys with near real-time recommendations for adaptive decision-making at the point of customer contact,” says Philip Stander, MD of Globetom. “The airline industry is exceptionally competitive and faces numerous challenges.

“Understanding the customer journey and being able to intelligently pivot services based on events recognised in the operational systems gives airline employees an unrivalled opportunity to immediately improve the customer experience and capitalise on revenue-generating opportunities,” he adds.

“We are excited to work with Globetom to offer our airline partners a world class product that enables optimised operations,” says Mike Barrera, chief product officer at Radixx. “This technology partnership strongly addresses our customers’ need for a powerful analytics and revenue-optimisation platform.”

Radixx Insight is a cloud-hosted solution that transmits data from multiple third-parties into a single, automated system that creates reports and includes a mobile app interface that ensures data is always accessible.

The solution presents its business insights through a single interface that offers 70 reports and 20 dashboards as standard.

Radixx Insight uses Globetom’s Orcha integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) in the cloud. Orcha is a deliver anything-as-a-service (XaaS) platform for customers who want to integrate and mine the data from multiple systems to drive informed operational activities and foster enhanced customer centricity.