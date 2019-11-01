Liquid Telecom wins three awards

Liquid Telecom has won the ‘Best African Wholesale Carrier’ award for the eighth consecutive year at the Global Carrier Awards and was also recognised at the World Communications awards for the best ‘Regional Wholesale Operator of the Year’ for a second year in a row.

Liquid Telecom was also applauded for helping thousands of fish farmers in Kenya to monitor ponds and increase production with the ‘Most Innovative IoT Solution’. The judges were impressed by Liquid Telecom’s “real world application delivering tangible benefits to a wide array of users and an excellent IoT solution with clear benefits for farmers as well as for the healthiness of the fish industry in Kenya”.

Nic Rudnick, group CEO of Liquid Telecom, says: “We are delighted to have picked up three awards in one night. Being recognised for ‘Best African Wholesale Carrier’ for eight consecutive years is unprecedented in the industry. Further recognition for best ‘Regional Wholesale Carrier’ and ‘Most Innovative IoT Solution’ reflects the continuing investment which we have been making in our network and the new innovations and solutions which we have been developing to enhance the value that we deliver to our customers”.

Liquid Telecom has also been shortlisted twice at the upcoming AfricaCom awards in the ‘Connecting The Continent’ and ‘Changing Lives’ categories.