MTN adds summer specials

MTN is turning 25 and is making summer special for itsrepaid customers.

This year, new and existing MTN prepaid customers will experience that “Winning Feeling” during MTN’s Summer campaign by playing MTN CakeCrush.

With over a R100-million in prizes including 12 Polo Vivos, shopping vouchers, devices, data, social and voice and discounted bundles up for grabs, plus a number of recharge promotions, it’s set to be a very special summer.

MTN customers can access the CakeCrush app by downloading the new MTNApp on Android and iOS stores.

This summer will also see the price of data, social and voice bundles slashed under a menu called 25th Birthday Sale accessible via *142# or *136*2# and the MTNApp. Customers can get 1GB data daily bundle for R20, MTN-to-MTN 120 minutes weekly voice bundle for R10 and 500MB daily social bundle for R5.

New prepaid customers joining MTN will receive 250MB of WhatsApp, 60 minutes of MTN-to-MTN Calls as well as 1GB of MTN Ayoba Messaging App when they recharge with R10 or more.

In addition, MTN offers two device promotions to new prepaid customers. Customers who buy a 3G device will get 100MB each month for six months and 3GB WhatsApp bundle while those who buy the 4G device will get 200MB each month for six months and 3GB WhatsApp bundle.

In addition, when a customer downloads the new MTNApp, they get 1GB data bundle free, valid for 24 hours.

“What better way to welcome the holiday season whilst celebrating MTN SA’s 25th birthday than with these exciting offers to ensure our customers keep getting that winning feeling all summer long. We are committed to offering our customers the very best deals to keep them connected to their loved ones, anywhere and everywhere they go over this period, and there is so much more to come,” says Mapula Bodibe, executive for consumer business unit at MTN South Africa.

The MTN CakeCrush campaign ends on 31 January 2020.