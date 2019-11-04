Nedbank Golf Challenge goes cashless

Spectators at this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player use a cashless payment system as they are issued with their unique tournament payment card for the 14-17 November Rolex Series event on the European Tour.

Spectators will be able to simply tap and pay for food and beverages in the Public Village using the new Nedbank-powered cashless card.

No cash will be accepted within the Public Village.

The cards will be available to all day spectators at the main entrance to the Gary Player Country Club and to hotel guests at all of the Sun City hotel receptions.

There will be several card top-up points at the Gary Player Country Club entrance, the various hotels, on the golf course and within the Public Village, and where spectators can also check their card balances. Spectators can top up their cashless card using either bank credit and debit cards or cash. Any surplus funds on the card will be refunded into the account of choice via a secure link provided.

“As the title sponsor of the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player, we are excited about the new Nedbank-powered cashless card at this year’s tournament to enhance the overall fan experience. We would like to ensure that we deliver innovative market-leading client experiences for everyone in attendance, and the Nedbank cashless card is a great payment device to demonstrate our best-in-class financial expertise,” says Dayalan Govender, managing executive of Nedbank card payments and transactional.