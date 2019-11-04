ReactJS + C# Developer

Full-Stack (.NET and ReactJS) Developer

This is a one of a kind opportunity. Working in a growing IT team, you’d form part of a well-structured environment that follows SOLID principles, while working in a balanced team of junior, intermediate, senior developers and a Team Lead. Projects are local as well as internationally focused in the FinTech, Logistics, Retail sector.

Developing, maintaining and enhancing existing systems and new systems as per client requirements, we aim to use cutting edge technologies and only employ passionate developers who live to code and love to work in a team environment!

Role & Responsibilities

Join in daily stand up meetings;

Partake in planning of sprint;

Code reviews;

Development of new features;

Fixing bugs;

Mentor juniors and interns.

Skills & Qualifications

Understanding and experience with C#;

Experience with JS frameworks, specifically ReactJs

Understanding and experience with SQL Server;

Experience with MVC and or WebApi;

Knowledge on: Sass, Ionic, Elastic Search, Nhibernate, Entity Framework, IoC

Understanding of the SOLID principals;

Able to spot patterns and understand them.

Benefits

Low staff turnover (the secret is putting their staff first)

Skilled senior developers to mentor you

Challenging projects and cutting edge technologies

Great location to avoid traffic

Tech Fridays

International projects

Market related salary

Send your updated CV to me on (email address) to set up a confidential call.

Best of luck in your application!

Learn more/Apply for this position