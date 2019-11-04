Shortlist for AfricaCom Awards

The AfricaCom Awards, one of the global technology and telecommunications industry’s most respected awards, has announced the current shortlist of nominees.

The awards are a highly-respected extension of AfricaCom, the world’s largest Africa-focused technology, telecommunications and media event, which takes place in Cape Town next week from 12 to 14 November.

The nominations for the awards are:

Connecting the Continent Award:

• Angola Cables

• Cambridge Broadband Networks (CNBL)

• Liquid Telecom

• Orange

• Parallel Wireless

• PCCW Global

• Upstream Systems

Delivering Excellence in Customer Experience

• Alepo Technologies Inc.

• Ericsson & MTN Group

• MTN & Huawei

• MTN South Africa & Huawei

• Orange

Everything as a service – Best Cloud or Application Solution

• Mavenir

• PCCW Global

• Orange

• Verimatrix

Changing Lives Award

• Erissson South Africa in partnership with Wot-If? Trust

• iShamba Limited

• ISOCEL Telecom

• KaiOS Technologies

• Liquid Telecom

• Orange

Best Digital Entertainment Innovation

• Orange

• Telecoming

Security Product or Service of the Year

• Orange

• Upstream Systems

Best Network Management Software

• Ericsson

• Mavenir

• MTN & Huawei

• Orange – Huawei

• PCCW Global

Best Connected Consumer Device

• Huawei Technologies

• Orange (Smart Wifi)

• Orange (SANZA)

Best Innovation for Enterprise

• Comviva Technologies Ltd

• LMT

• MTN South Africa & Huawei

• MTN Uganda & Huawei

• SqwidNet

Most Innovative Service -The Business of Tomorrow

• BRCK

• Cassava Smartech and Comviva Technologies Ltd

• KaiOS Technologies

• Safaricom & Huawei

• Tramigo

• World Telecom Labs and iPlans

CXO of the Year

• Anthoinet Ohene-Amoah, CEO, GetHer In Digital

• Antonio Nunes, CEO, Angola Cables

• Charles Molapisi, CTO, MTN Group

• Gerard Lokossou, CEO, Orange DRC

• Richmond Nagbe Tobii, Managing Director, LIBTELCO

• Stephane Duproz, CEO, Africa Data Centres

• Yonny Firedman, co-Founder and CEO, Menta Music

Enterprise CxO of the Year

• Ainojie (Alex) Irune, COO, Oando Energy Resources

• Busiswa Lutshaba, Director, Blu Space Communications SA

• Irene Kiwia, Founder and CEO, Twaa

• Kasango Dickens, CEO, Pison Public Relations

• Niklas Ekdahl, CEO, Connected Video at Multichoice

• Rebatho Madiba, Acting CIO, Transnet

• Tijan Chorr, Founder and CEO, LagaAfrik

• Warren Hero, CDO, Webber Wentzel

Supported by Founding Awards Sponsor, PCCW Global, the awards will be held on 13 November 2019 at The Lookout in Granger Bay, Cape Town. Registered delegates and visitors not participating in the awards, don’t need to miss out on the festivities, as PCCW Global invite all attendees to the legendary after-party – also taking place at The Lookout.