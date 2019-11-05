Fujitsu, Ericsson accelerate wireless connectivity

Fujitsu and Ericsson are joining forces to help realize the full value of Industry 4.0, with a major new initiative to create and accelerate wireless cellular connectivity solutions for the manufacturing sector.

The two companies have signed a global memorandum of understanding (MoU) to leverage Ericsson’s wireless connectivity expertise in combination with Fujitsu’s expertise in system integration, digitalised services and digitalization of manufacturing production processes.

The cooperation will begin in Scandinavia, Germany and the US, focusing on Ericsson Industry Connect and Ericsson Private Networks.

The agreement is focused on driving faster payback from Industry 4.0 projects, through creating smart factories with edge devices – of any type and on any scale.

The solution combines Fujitsu’s expertise in integrating complex, diverse infrastructures and Ericsson Industry Connect, a turnkey solution that provides a dedicated and private wireless cellular network, controlled and managed by enterprise.

The system is based on proven 4G cellular technology supported by a large ecosystem of players, and is upgradable to 5G.

Erik Josefsson, vice-president and head of advanced industries at Ericsson, says: “Only wireless connectivity can help unlock the full potential of industrial digitalization. By combining our cellular technologies with system integration knowledge from Fujitsu, we can start to cut the cables in factories and realize the full value of Industry 4.0.”

Jonas Brandén, MD of Fujitsu Sweden, comments: “IoT and 5G are the vital technological underpinnings of hyper-connected factories and supply chains. By linking every aspect of manufacturing to the end user – and back again – these technologies reveal insights within global ecosystems and provide the ability to act on that intelligence, across entire value chains.

“This is how Fujitsu believes new value and new market opportunities can be created for manufacturers. Leveraging Ericsson’s unparalleled experience in the creation of wireless networks, Fujitsu’s unique co-creation methodology will help manufacturing customers to find, scope, plan and implement digital transformation.”