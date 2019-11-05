.NEXT on Tour comes back to SA

The premier Nutanix event is set to rip the elastoplast off failed hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) implementations and give customers a real path to the cloud and digital transformation.

At this year’s annual .NEXT on Tour event hosted by Nutanix, the company is aiming to provide customers and partners with a warts and all account of their hyperconverged implementations. The event is aimed at moving away from text-heavy slides filled with tech-speak and marketing ramble all about ‘life-changing digital solutions’, and instead will focus on practical applications of technology.

Key topics to be discussed by its keynote speakers and customer panels include: What are the technologies that can mobilise your business? The ones that unlock the cloud, pave the way for DevOps, create the platform for digital transformation and that make future tech like IoT, AI and containers a viable route for business.

“At Nutanix, we have realised that for the past 10 years, consumers have felt that cloud, digital transformation and the utilisation of new technologies will always remain just a pipe dream without the infrastructure to support,” states Paul Ruinaard, regional director Sub-Saharan Africa at Nutanix. “Our customers are increasingly asking for working solutions beyond just the promise of modernisation, at .NEXT on Tour in Johannesburg and Cape Town we will show how we provide the platform that makes all of this a reality.”

The first local .NEXT on Tour will be hosted in Johannesburg on Tuesday, November 19 at The Inanda Country Club and the second in Cape Town on Thursday, November 21 at the Belmond Mount Nelson. The theme is “a platform to strip away the noise and present you with a “warts and all account” of how to reach a software-defined nirvana”.

Making his first trip to South Africa, David Sangster, the COO at Nutanix globally, will be a keynote speaker. He brings 20 years of experience in product development, manufacturing and operations experience to the table. Other guest speakers will include Herman Singh, an Executive, Director and Professor for Business Transformation and Start-up Acceleration, as well as the company’s own Paul Ruinaard, Regional Director of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Topics will include:

Best practices for running high performance and low latency workloads

The ABCs of enterprise end-user computing

Why a great user experience requires a high performance and scalable IT infrastructure

The team will also run real-life demo experiences to show you how to bring it all together

Space is limited, be sure to register here for an interesting, insightful day like none other.