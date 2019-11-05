Partnering to deliver on the AI dream

Kathy Gibson is at Fujitsu Forum in Munich – For the last year, Fujitsu has been driving human-centric AI that is helpful to both companies and societies as a whole.

The new generation of artificial intelligence solutions that drive human-centric computing are power-hungry and require tremendous compute, storage and networking resources.

The AI Zinrai initiative aims to deliver an out-of-the-box framework that enables AI at 10-times better performance per watt that is scalable and energy-efficient.

This focus is enabled through a wide range of partnerships, explains Fernando Catarino, head of the Fujitsu channel business in EMEIA.

The IT landscape is changing dramatically, she adds, and partners are important in bringing value to the Fujitsu story.

“With all the new technologies available now, we want to provide better customer experiences. These technologies are changing the way vendors look at partners, and how we work together.

“This means we have to look at elements like account management, sales, human resources and technical aspects to quicken these prospects. We have to overturn the ingrained approaches we had before.”

Fujitsu and its partners aim to accelerate these new business opportunities using digital transformation and AI.

“What we have seen over the last year is that cutting-edge technologies play an important role and will be more important in the future,” Catarino says. “There is no escape from AI: it is the future and we are going there.”

The technology focus at Fujitsu includes computing, AI, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, cloud, data and 5G, she adds, which helps to deliver a total solution for customers.

Alex Kaffenberger, business development: artificial intelligence products at Fujitsu Europe, points out that AI offers a wealth of opportunities for enterprises.

“Data has no frontiers – it is all over the place. More and more data is being produced all the time – willingly or not – and people are using that data.”

The concept of big data and analytics is nothing new, he adds, but organisations today have much more data, and better tools like AI and deep neural networks to leverage it.

“But the tools on their own are useless,” Kaffenberger points out. “So this is where our partners – and Fujitsu – come into play. We need to develop ecosystems where partners work together to create possibilities to use tools – delivering technology with skills.”

There simply are not enough skills in the market, Catrino adds. “Fujitsu and its partners have to be willing to work with other parties to create the ecosystems we need.”

Kaffenberger adds that Fujitsu runs training programmes on AI to help its partners talk the right language with their customers.