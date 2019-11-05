Turnkey integrated system for Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena

The first and largest indoor arena in Dubai, the Coca Cola Arena, is set to become a premier entertainment destination in the Middle East when it opens in June.

The multipurpose arena will host concerts, sports, banquets, exhibitions, conventions and more year-round in a 17 000-seat air-conditioned facility in the lively entertainment district of City Walk.

The building features LED strip lights on the façade that change colour, fully retractable seating, and a modular stage and drape system that scales the arena as required for each event.

Cummins was awarded the standby power contract for the 3 200 kW total power requirement at the arena, keeping the power Always On and the events running seamlessly, even during an unexpected outage.

Cummins Arabia has supplied three Cummins C1675D5 gensets, along with a DMC 8000 PowerCommand digital master control. The power system has been commissioned successfully.

Cummins has partnered with the electrical contractor, Al Shafar United, on several prior installations. This solid business partnership has risen to new heights with the Coca Cola Arena.

When the contractor floated an inquiry for gensets and a synchronisation panel, the Cummins Arabia team worked closely with the consultant, proposing the complete genset package, in addition to the DMC 8000.

“The complete turnkey solution made it easy for the consultant to deal with one company, rather than multiple vendors. This is The Power of One that only Cummins can offer,” says Mian Waleed Ilyas, Cummins Arabia sales and accounts manager.