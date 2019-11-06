DJI debuts small, light Mavic Mini

DJI has launched the DJI Mavic Mini, an ultra-light folding drone designed to be the everyday FlyCam.

Weighing just 249 grams, Mavic Mini is portable, easy to fly, designed for safety and perfect for everyone who wants to experience the fun of flying.

Mavic Mini builds on the technological innovations in DJI’s renowned series of folding Mavic drones, from the original Mavic Pro through Mavic Air and Mavic 2, to pack professional-quality drone features into the lightest possible frame.

This puts Mavic Mini in the safest drone category, which in many areas exempts it from regulations that apply to other, heavier drones. Drone pilots must always understand and follow local laws and regulations.

Mavic Mini’s high-grade camera captures compelling footage in high definition, and its new DJI Fly app’s suite of creative features transforms photos and videos into professional-quality productions. Its enhanced, stable flight performance provides more opportunities to explore using one of the longest flight times for a drone of its size. Mavic Mini adds accessories that include a DIY Creative Kit and a 360° Propeller Guard for added safety.

“To design a drone as lightweight, compact yet capable as Mavic Mini was one of the most challenging projects we’ve ever tackled at DJI,” says Roger Luo, president of DJI. “Distilling top-of-the-line features into a palm-of-your-hand drone is the culmination of years of work, and we are ecstatic to bring a new class of drone to the DJI lineup. Mavic Mini’s long flight time, ultra-light weight and high-quality camera makes it DJI’s everyday drone-and most importantly, it’s easy to fly, no matter your experience level with drones.”