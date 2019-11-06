ETL Developer

Main Purpose:

You will be responsible for creating ETL processes for transforming data residing in various source systems into actionable information using ETL tools and coding primarily in Transact-SQL. Interpreting user requirements and building data pipelines to populate data structures that are accurate, easily accessible and support consistent and informed operational, tactical and strategic business decisions.

Responsibilities:

Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query / reporting requirements

Adjusting existing ETL processes, or designing and building new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements

Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity

Adhering to company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies

Behaviours:

Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills

Good communication skills

Attention to detail

Ability to manage multiple priorities and deliverables

Flexible with the ability to operate in a fast paced changing environment required

Team player

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar

5+ years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development

Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.

SSAS, MDX, Tabular experience – advantageous

Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology

Technologies at use at RCS: Active Batch, Visio / Erwin modelling tools, Visual Studio , Cognos / Tableau

Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry – desirable

