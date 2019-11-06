Full Stack Developer (NodeJS, ReactJS)

ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic tech company driven to make a global impact while customising enterprise apps, seeks the expertise of a forward-thinking Full Stack Developer to join its team. Your role will be to help build their custom platform while tackling challenging and interesting technical problems such as an efficient two-way synchronization of large data sets between mobile devices and the cloud. The ideal candidate must have at least 3 years’ experience as a Dev writing production code and be skilled in the following: NodeJS, ReactJS, Typescript, Kubernetes, MongoDB and the AWS stack. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.