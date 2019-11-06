Head/Manager of IT Operations/Software

Main focus:This is a senior leadership role and takes responsibility for all the tactical and operational aspects of client implementation and support through the management of several operational teams. This role is on the Management Committee and will actively participate and input into the growth and smooth running of the organisation.Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities: Direct daily activities within the various teams to meet business efficiency and execution goals. Meet and exceed business objectives ensuing consistent achievement of all financial and operational KPIs. Proactively lead and shape new initiatives to meet organisational goals. Negotiate and monitor specific budgets, controlling costs as required. Guide hiring, management and scheduling of employees to meet key needs. Manage, inspire, motivate and effectively manage team members to ensure operational excellence, high employee engagement and service improvement is achieved. Proactively maintain regular engagement with key client contacts in line with client support expectations. Responsible for the development of the operational talent pool by optimising the skills of the existing team. Have a well-defined communication and engagement model in place to ensure that all teams understand the business strategy, performance of the business and the teamÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢s involvement in the success of the company. The continuous identification and implementation of best practice process and policies to guide the teams and inform service improvements.Ã‚Â Selecting, effectively managing and mentoring senior team members to enable empowerment of individuals to achieve their potential in line with growth and succession plans assisting to develop a junior management capability to support organisational growth. Responsible for proving guidance and leadership to team members daily and will be accountable for their performance. Foster a positive team environment that motivates team members to meet and exceed team SLAs, quality standards and goals. Setting and reviewing quality performance standards. Setting and reviewing of organisational / productivity objectives in line with commercial contracts. Team capacity management (scheduling of work and priorities), succession planning, Staff retention rates, attracting and developing talent to meet operational needs. Ensure delivery of client KPIs including day to day service levels, customer experience, quality measures and client satisfaction. Participate and input into the weekly management committee meetings, adding valuable perspective to the senior team and actively driving the growth of the business.Ã‚Â Ã‚Â

