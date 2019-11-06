Java Developer

Redheads Engineering Solutions is a specialist in the provision of engineering, technical and IT services .

We are looking for a well-versed and energetic Java Software Developers with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development and 3 years’ IT Project Management experience

If you specialise in Java then this opportunity is definitely for you.

REQUIREMENTS

– Java

– Proficient in W3C standards

– Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

– Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

– Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

– Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

– Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

– Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

– Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

– Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

– Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

QUALIFICATION

– Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

– Certification in Project management would be advantageous

EXPERIENCE

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development

– Specialized skills in programming language Java is essential

– 3-5 years’ Project Management experience

