Wits to present quantum computing summer school

Wits University, together with IBM Research, the Johannesburg Centre for Software Engineering, the Wits Institute for Data Science, and the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA) will host its first Quantum Computing Summer School from 2 – 10 December 2019.

Aimed at undergraduates, postgraduates, academics, researchers and members of industry who are interested in Quantum Computing, the Summer School will be an opportunity to produce and facilitate research that incorporates quantum computing.

In June, Wits became the first African partner on the IBM Q Network – a community of Fortune 500 companies, startups, academic institutions and research labs working with IBM to advance quantum computing and explore practical applications for business and science.

The Summer School has space for 300 attendees and is open to anyone who have the following prerequisites:

* Good Mathematics: Complex Linear Algebra.

* Understanding of the properties of quantum mechanics: for example, superposition, entanglement, interference.

* Some programming experience: Python is preferable.

Attendees will be in introduced to quantum computing; to its theory as well as to:

* Qiskit and IBM Quantum Computers.

* Basic Quantum Algorithms.

* Advanced Quantum Algorithms.

* Applications of Quantum Computing.

* Understanding the hardware of Quantum Computers.

The school will run from 2 December – 10 December 2019 at the Wits Science Stadium, Braamfontein Campus West. Delegates can register at http://www.wits.ac.za/quantum-computing/summer-school/. Registration closes on 22 November 2019 and residence room bookings close on 15 November 2019.11.03

Following the Summer School, IBM Q will be hosting an invitation-only Qiskit Camp Africa in South Africa (11 – 14 December 2019) for 200 quantum researchers and computer scientists. Qiskit is a full-stack, open-source quantum software development kit to create and run quantum computing programs.