An Introduction to Cloud Computing

As a constantly-evolving field, it can be difficult to keep up with the developments in cloud computing, let alone dive into it.

So, let’s take a look at what it is, and what it offers you.

What is cloud computing?

Cloud computing is when you access computing services—like servers, storage, networking, software—over the Internet from a provider like Azure.

Cloud computing platforms like Azure tend to be less expensive and more secure, reliable, and flexible than on-premise servers.

With cloud solutions, equipment downtime due to maintenance, theft, or damage is almost non-existent. Plus, you can scale your compute and storage resources—up or down—almost instantly as your needs change.

It’s cost-effective, too. Because you typically only pay for the services you use, it provides a level of convenience and cost-control that’s almost impossible to achieve with on-site infrastructure.

Lower cost – Cloud computing eliminates the expense of setting up and running on-premise data centre. The main cost of on-premise includes employing staff and buying and maintaining land, buildings, and computer hardware. The cloud allows businesses to access the computer resources they need in real time to match their business needs on-demand.

Higher security – Security is a key focus of cloud providers, who invest huge sums of money into securing their infrastructure. Cloud providers typically also offer a broad set of policies, compliance, technologies, and controls that strengthen your security posture by protecting your data, apps, and infrastructure from threats.

Increased productivity – More efficiently develop and manage your applications with nearly unlimited cloud computing resources. Cloud providers continuously update their data centre networks with the latest-generation hardware, providing you with fast, efficient computing resources that never go obsolete.

Global scale – Cloud computing runs on data centres around the world, providing overall resiliency and reliability by allowing your data to be backed up in more than one geographic location. This also allows your IT resources to be delivered from specific geographic locations when required.

Why Microsoft Azure is the best cloud solution

Azure is an ever-expanding set of cloud computing services to help your organisation meet its business challenges. Azure gives you have the freedom to build, manage, and deploy applications on a massive, global network using your preferred tools and frameworks.

Azure Backup

Azure Backup is a cost-effective, one-click backup solution that simplifies data recover and is easier to enable than other cloud backup services.

Special offer

Now you can get your Azure Backup at cost for a limited period.

Click here for more information

Terms and conditions apply

This offer is only valid till 19 December 2019