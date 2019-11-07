Jumo reaches 15 m customers

Juma, a technology company building next-generation financial services for emerging market entrepreneurs, is celebrating connecting over 15 million people to credit and savings in their six markets in Africa and Asia today.

Andrew Watkins-Ball, founder and group CEO, says this milestone demonstrates Jumo’s unique ability to reach underserved entrepreneurs – over 60% of Jumo’s customers are micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“We are working to connect every entrepreneur to the financial products they need to grow and prosper,” says Watkins-Ball. “Our technology enables our partner banks and payments companies to help millions of underserved people access financial services.”

Jumo has disbursed over $1,6-billion in funding and is growing its base of savings products. “By empowering MSMEs, we’re also positively impacting communities, families and employees. Technology is removing barriers to financial inclusion making it possible to responsibly provide everyone with access to good financial choices,” Watkins-Ball adds.

Founded in London in 2015, Jumo has partnered with financial service providers and mobile network operators to provide credit and savings solutions in Pakistan, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya and Zambia. The company plans to enter new markets in Asia and Africa in the coming months.

“Technology is at the heart of what we do. We run the fastest and leanest financial services infrastructure in emerging markets and we’re excited about the next phase of our growth,” says Watkins-Ball.