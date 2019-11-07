Microsoft Support Engineer

Role Purpose:

The role is responsible for providing a managed service to clients to ensure that their IT infrastructure and systems remain operational through proactively monitoring, identifying, investigating and resolving technical incidents and problems and to restore service to clients by managing incidents to resolution.

Their primary objective is to proactively review client requests or tickets and apply technical/process knowledge to resolve them without breaching service level agreement (SLA). The Engineer (L2) focuses on second line support for incidents and requests with medium to high level of complexity.

Stakeholder engagement:

Internal : engage with internal Service desk and L1 services engineering team for any support related issues, provide assistance, instructions and general direction to L1 engineers and manage escalation of incidents to L3 teams or 3rd party vendors aligning to agreed SOPs for all such engagements. Provide updates to cross functional services or client advocacy on incidents / tickets that require their attention

External: proactively act as first-line technical support for clients (including the analysis, assignment and escalation thereof).

Experience and Qualifications:

Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certifications and knowledge required:

AD – Strong Infrastructure skills (Including ADFS and ADCS)

Exchange/O365

Hyper-V/VMM

Storage/Physical Servers

IIS/Basic Website Support –

SQL/Database Skill

Backup/Restore/DR (Avamar, Veeam)

Monitoring Services (SCOM/Solarwinds/OMS/AppCentrix etc)

Azure IaaS/PaaS/SaaS

PowerShell scripting

Understanding of security/firewalls

Linux/Centos – Basic skills

Work experience required:

5-8 years of relevant managed services experience

Must possess essential and operational knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now.

Strong client service orientation and passion for achieving or exceeding expectations

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Working knowledge of ITIL Processes

Standby/overtime will be required

Experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

