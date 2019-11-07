Ozone earns license to distribute Untangle NG Firewall in SA

Ozone Information Technology Distribution has been awarded the license to distribute Untangle NG Firewall in South Africa.

The one-stop firewall solution provides simple, accessible and highly customable security and threat control to companies of all sizes and budgets.

“Untangle offers small to medium enterprises and startups cost-effective access to a responsive and powerful threat detection and resolution solution,” says Henk Olivier, MD of Ozone Information Technology Distribution. “It has been designed specifically for companies htat have limited IT resources and budgets but that recognise the importance of having a robust security posture.”

Untangle NG Firewall delivers a comprehensive, enterprise-grade network security platform to organisations in any industry, and of any size. It proactively stops malware, hacking attempts, phishing schemes and threats, and both the Untangle Command Center and ScoutIQ cyber threat intelligence tools redefine insight and access.

With the Command Center, the business can see into all its NG firewall deployments and can manage them from a single login, making it easy to deploy and manage appliances from any location.

The ScoutIQ cyber threat intelligence tool performs detailed threat analyses across all traffic types for an additional layer of defence.

“The Untangle solution neatly sidesteps many of the challenges that face the business today – unauthorised network access, rogue applications, malware, and spam,” adds Olivier. “It offers analysis, insights, and protection for a holistic layer of security control. As every organisation is now facing regulatory controls and compliance restrictions, cost-effective solutions such as Untangle help the smaller businesses stay compliant without the weighty price tag.”